Thomas M. Burke of Ballard Spahr has stepped in to represent Lumio in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed Oct. 6 in Florida Middle District Court by Vargas Gonzalez Hevia Baldwin, Newsome Melton P.A. and Jacob Flint Law, accuses the defendant of failing to install operable solar energy systems and honor warranties for damage caused by the installation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell, is 2:23-cv-00849, Smith v. Lumio Hx, Inc. et al.
Renewable Energy
November 20, 2023, 12:40 PM