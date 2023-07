Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Toll Firm on behalf of an attendee of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The case is 4:23-cv-00025, Smith v. Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 17, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Austin Smith

defendants

Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims