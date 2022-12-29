Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group has turned to attorney Florence Harriet Langer of Jaffe & Asher to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Dec. 22 in New York Eastern District Court by Gregory Spektor & Associates on behalf of Winston R. Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 2:22-cv-07806, Smith v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 10:26 AM