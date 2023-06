Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed a lawsuit against KS Pools and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-02412, Smith v. Ks Pools and Patios Company Inc.

Construction & Engineering

June 23, 2023, 1:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Curtis Smith

defendants

Eric Konyves

Jim Ennis

Ks Pools and Patios Company, Inc.

Middletown Township of Pennsylvania

Stephanie Teoli Kuhls

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

Sandler & Marchesini, P.C.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation