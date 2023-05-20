Who Got The Work

Gray Jeong and Craig W. Wiley of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Kittle Property Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action, over alleged discrimination based on gender, race and sexual orientation, was filed April 5 in Indiana Northern District Court by attorney Melissa Broaddus on behalf of a former maintenance technician. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:23-cv-00269, Smith v. Kittle Property Group, Inc.

Real Estate

May 20, 2023, 10:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Kiontay Smith

Plaintiffs

Amber Boyd Attorney At Law

defendants

Kittle Property Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination