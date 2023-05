Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kinder Morgan to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Simien & Simien on behalf of Edrick Smith, who allegedly suffered injuries after being engulfed in a gas cloud which leaked from a tank. The case is 3:23-cv-00349, Smith v. Kinder Morgan GP LLC.

Energy

May 08, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Edrick Smith

defendants

Kinder Morgan GP LLC d/b/a Kinder Morgan Harvey Delta Terminal

defendant counsels

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims