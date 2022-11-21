Who Got The Work

Wood Smith Henning & Berman partners Timothy D. Shea, Timothy J. Repass and Christopher Seusing have stepped in as defense counsel to Kaye-Smith Enterprises Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Oct. 6 in Oregon District Court by Baxter & Baxter and Rhodes Legal Group, arises from a July 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of clients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Armistead, is 3:22-cv-01499, Smith v. Kaye-Smith Enterprises, Inc.

Business Services

November 21, 2022, 4:56 AM