Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against JBS Foods USA to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by the Skees Law Office on behalf of Terry Smith. The case is 3:22-cv-00658, Smith v. JBS Pork Production Facility et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 13, 2022, 5:56 PM