New Suit - ERISA

MetLife and JPMorgan Chase were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Waitz & Downer and the Pellegrin Firm on behalf of a widow who filed a claim for accidental death and dismemberment benefits after her husband died from 'accidental aspiration of stomach contents.' According to the complaint, the defendants denied the claim on the grounds that the death was not accidental. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01555, Smith v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 09, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Caren Smith

Plaintiffs

Waitz & Downer (houma)

defendants

J. P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute