Removed To Federal Court

Home Depot on Thursday removed a privacy class action to New Hampshire District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Douglas, Leonard & Garvey, accuses the defendant of receiving and disclosing consumers’ personal data found on drivers’ licenses without their knowledge or consent. Home Depot is represented by Hinckley, Allen & Snyder and King & Spalding. The case is 1:23-cv-00294, Smith v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Smith

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder

nature of claim: 890/