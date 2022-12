Who Got The Work

William Toles of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr has entered an appearance for Home Depot in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 25 in Texas Southern District Court by Dennis Spurling PLLC on behalf of John Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:22-cv-03696, Smith v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.