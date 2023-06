New Suit - Employment Class Action

Grocery Outlet Holding was sued Wednesday in California Northern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed by the Nunes Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as cashiers who claim that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03221, Smith v. Grocery Outlet Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 30, 2023, 5:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Maurshae Smith

defendants

Grocery Outlet Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations