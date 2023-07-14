New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Google was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of customers of H&R Block, TaxSlayer and TaxAct whose private financial information was allegedly shared with Google through online tracking pixels in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and other privacy laws. The suit is backed by Bursor & Fisher, George Feldman McDonald, Lockridge Grindal Nauen, Foster Yarborough and the Hoda Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03527, Smith v. Google LLC.

Technology

July 14, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary L Smith

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Google, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct