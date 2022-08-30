New Suit

Paul Hastings; and The Legal Aid Society filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of a transgender man who was incarcerated at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, a women's prison. The suit pursues claims against Joy DeJesus, Eileen Gonzalez-Russell and other defendants for placing plaintiff in solitary confinement as a way to get him to submit to an invasive genital examination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07384, Smith v. Gonzalez-Russell et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 30, 2022, 4:48 AM