Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage Corp. to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Mountain State Justice on behalf of Kelsey Nichole Smith. The case is 2:23-cv-00487, Smith v. Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Kelsey Nichole Smith

Plaintiffs

Mountain State Justice, Inc.

defendants

Freedom Mortgage Corp.

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 890/