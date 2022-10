New Suit

First Horizon National was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Frank X. Moore Law on behalf of Timothy J. Smith, as executor of the Estate of Joe Kemp Smith and Jane Smith, accuses First Horizon of fraudulently pursuing a $2 million loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04228, Smith v. First Horizon National Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 26, 2022, 6:28 AM