FedEx and Ozzy August Kienast were sued Monday in South Dakota District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Hoy Trial Lawyers on behalf of Kelsey James Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04090, Smith v. FedEx Freight Inc. et al.

June 05, 2023, 3:53 PM

Kelsey James Smith

Hoy Trial Lawyers, Prof. L.L.C.

FedEx Freight Inc.

John Does 1 to 20

Ozzy August Kienast

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision