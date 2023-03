Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry & Hoven on Thursday removed a lawsuit against FedEx Freight to Montana District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated. The case is 1:23-cv-00027, Smith v. FedEx Freight.

Transportation & Logistics

March 16, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

James Smith

defendants

FedEx Freight

defendant counsels

Browning Kaleczyc Berry Hoven

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches