Hilarie M. Carhill and Abigail S. Wallach of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Express Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 5 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. on behalf of an assembler who claims that he was wrongfully terminated due to his race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, is 1:23-cv-02855, Smith v. Express Services, Inc.

Business Services

June 19, 2023, 8:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Smith

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

Alexander James Taylor

defendants

Express Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination