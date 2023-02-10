Who Got The Work

Jill M. Gerdrum of Hall & Evans and Todd A. Roberts of Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley have entered appearances for Silac Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for the denial of benefits due under a long-term care policy, was filed Dec. 27 in California Northern District Court by Kantor & Kantor on behalf of Phyllis Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:22-cv-09125, Smith v. Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 7:31 AM