Who Got The Work

Buchalter shareholder Chris Mason has entered an appearance for Elite Hotels and other defendants in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed Feb. 27 in Arizona District Court by the Bendau Law Firm on behalf of Rayvina Smith, seeks a declaration that there is no insurance coverage in connection with underlying assault and battery action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan, is 3:24-cv-08040, Smith v. Elite Hotels LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 12, 2024, 8:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Rayvina Smith

Plaintiffs

Bendau Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Elite Hotels LLC

Unknown Mustafa

Ziad Mustafa

defendant counsels

Buchalter

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations