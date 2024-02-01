Who Got The Work

Mark Wiletsky and Dana Dobbins of Holland & Hart have entered appearances for Elevate Holdings, an aircraft management services provider, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Dec. 18 in Colorado District Court by Lowrey Parady Lebsack on behalf of a chief pilot who contends that he was wrongfully terminated less than a month after requesting a short leave of absence in an effort to recover from a serious accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:23-cv-03313, Smith v. Elevate Holdings, Inc.

February 01, 2024

Christopher Smith

Lowrey Parady Lebsack LLC

Elevate Holdings, Inc.

Holland & Hart

