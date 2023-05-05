New Suit - Personal Injury

DuPont and Chemours were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Friday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of Iris Smith, who contends that she developed kidney cancer as a result of exposure to perfluorooctanoic acid and ammonium perfluorooctanoate emitted from the defendants’ manufacturing plant. The court case was filed by the Fitzsimmons Law Firm, Wright & Schulte and Cory Watson PC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00372, Smith v. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 05, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Iris Smith

defendants

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute