New Suit - Product Liability

DeWalt Industrial Tool Co. and Stanley Black & Decker were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Wocl Leydon and Johnson Becker on behalf of Thomas Richard Smith, alleges that a saw blade in a defective miter saw bucked back and snagged the plaintiff's shirt, pulling him towards the blade and causing his chest to be lacerated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00934, Smith v. DeWalt Industrial Tool Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 1:53 PM

Thomas Richard Smith

Wocl Leydon LLC

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

DeWalt Industrial Tool Company

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims