Who Got The Work

LaLonnie Gray of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Compass Group, a large UK food services company, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Sept. 25 in Colorado District Court by Livelihood Law on behalf of a former Compass Group district manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after suffering from a workplace-related injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, is 1:23-cv-02493, Smith v. Compass Group USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 09, 2023, 9:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Smith

Plaintiffs

Livelihood Law, LLC

defendants

Compass Group USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination