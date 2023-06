New Suit - Employment

Cinemark, the movie theater chain, was sued Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was filed by the Law Office of Julie O. Herrera. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03883, Smith v. Cinemark USA, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 20, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Smith

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Julie O. Herrera

defendants

Cinemark USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations