Counsel at McAfee & Taft on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against CFS Brands LLC, a distributor of food, health care and sanitary products, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged age- and gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Center for Employment Law on behalf of the former director of financial planning and analysis. The case is 5:23-cv-00479, Smith v. Cfs Brands LLC.

May 31, 2023, 4:32 PM

Narda Smith

The Center For Employment Law

Cfs Brands LLC

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination