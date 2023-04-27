New Suit - Copyright

Warner/Chappell Music; rappers Fat Joe, 50 Cent and Remy Ma; and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court. The court case was brought by Kelly Dorsey PC on behalf of David W. Smith II, a music producer and publisher who is also a voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which presents the Grammy Awards. The suit pursues claims that certain songs released by the defendants have substantial similarities to the plaintiff’s copyrighted song ‘WHACHACOM4?’ Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01133, Smith v. Cartagena et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 27, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

David W. Smith, II

Plaintiffs

Kelly Dorsey PC

defendants

Warner-Chappell Music, Inc.

50 Cent Music

Aftermath Entertainment

Curtis J Jackson, III

Interscope Records

Joey and Ryan Music

Joseph A. Cartagena

Reminisce Smith Mackie

Remynisce Music

Shady Records, Inc.

Terror Squad Entertainment

Terror Squad Productions, Inc.

Tvt Music, Inc.

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims