Warner/Chappell Music; rappers Fat Joe, 50 Cent and Remy Ma; and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court. The court case was brought by Kelly Dorsey PC on behalf of David W. Smith II, a music producer and publisher who is also a voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which presents the Grammy Awards. The suit pursues claims that certain songs released by the defendants have substantial similarities to the plaintiff’s copyrighted song ‘WHACHACOM4?’ Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01133, Smith v. Cartagena et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
April 27, 2023, 6:04 PM