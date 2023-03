Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against nominal defendant Clean Spark Inc., a bitcoin mining and diversified energy company, to Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by Muehlbauer Law Office Ltd.; Pomerantz LLP; and Shuman, Glenn & Stecker, accuses the company's officers and directors of making misleading statements about the company's planned expansion. The case is 2:23-cv-00445, Smith v. Bradford et al.

Business Services

March 24, 2023, 8:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandon Smith

defendants

Larry McNeill

Lori L. Love

Matthew S. Schultz

Roger P. Beynon

Thomas L. Wood

Zachary K. Bradford

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims