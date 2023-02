New Suit - Employment

Boston Red Sox was hit with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Michelle J. Smith, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00068, Smith v. Boston Red Sox.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 01, 2023, 12:49 PM