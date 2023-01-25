New Suit - Class Action

Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, Google and other defendants were sued Monday in New Jersey District Court. The class action was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he lost over $200 from his Cash App account after he was 'duped' into downloading a fraudulent Hewlett Packer app from the Google play store. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00381, Smith v. Block, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2023, 5:02 AM