New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bed Bath & Beyond was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court over its 'Core values' brand lidocaine patches. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, takes issue with the defendant's claims that the patches provide maximum strength pain relief for up to 12 hours. According to the suit, Bed Bath & Beyond misleads customers regarding the length of time the patches last and the strength of lidocaine within the product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-10836, Smith v. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.