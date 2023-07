New Suit - Employment

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, was sued Wednesday in South Carolina District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Stephenson & Murphy on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-03328, Smith v. BASF Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 13, 2023, 11:47 AM

Plaintiffs

William Smith

Plaintiffs

Stephenson And Murphy

defendants

BASF Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination