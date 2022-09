New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance and Chemco Holdings were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Edward J. Womac Jr. & Associates on behalf of Karyan Smith and Bobby Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03369, Smith et al. v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 20, 2022, 4:56 PM