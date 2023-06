New Suit - Employment Discrimination

AT&T was sued Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Carla D. Aikens PLC on behalf of a sales associate who claims that she experienced discrimination and retaliation due to her race, disability and pregnancy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11409, Smith v. At&T, Inc.

Telecommunications

June 14, 2023, 8:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Maria Smith

Plaintiffs

Carla D. Aikens, P.C.

defendants

At&T, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination