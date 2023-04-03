Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Monday removed a lawsuit against Arora PA doing business as Arora Law Firm to Florida Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by the Patti Zabaleta Law Group, Consumer Advocates Law Group and Friedman & Brown on behalf of Joyce Smith, who alleges that the defendant attempted to collect a debt from her for medical bills from a workplace accident, which was her employer’s responsibility to cover. The case is 9:23-cv-80516, Smith v. Arora PA d/b/a Arora Law Firm.

Florida

April 03, 2023, 2:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Joyce Smith

defendants

Arora PA d/b/a Arora Law Firm

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

