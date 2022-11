New Suit - Securities

Archaea Energy and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over its proposed acquisition by BP for $4.1 billion. The lawsuit, brought by Acocelli Law, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose valuations provided by the company’s financial advisor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09844, Smith v. Archaea Energy Inc. et al.

Energy

November 18, 2022, 1:08 PM