Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Sharon L. Wigle on behalf of a former housekeeper. The case is 2:23-cv-00598, Smith v. Aramark, Inc.

Business Services

April 13, 2023, 4:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Zena Smith

Plaintiffs

Sharon L. Wigle, Attorney At Law

defendants

Aramark, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination