Who Got The Work

David C. Lindsay of K&L Gates has entered an appearance for Ancora Education, Andrea Snow and Yinet Vento in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed pro se Sept. 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Dr. Charay Dupree Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:22-cv-00354, Smith v. Ancora Education et al.

Education

October 21, 2022, 7:16 AM