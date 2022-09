Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on Friday removed a lawsuit against American Honda Motor Co. to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by DeWitt Law on behalf of Mary Smith, who contends that, upon the company's restructuring and office closures, she was not offered a job position or severance package equal to that of her male counterparts. The case is 3:22-cv-00265, Smith v. American Honda Motor Co. Inc.