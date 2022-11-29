Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, a subsidiary of New York-based global risk management company Assurant, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South on behalf of Daniel V. Smith. The case is 2:22-cv-04669, Smith v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 4:17 PM