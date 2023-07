Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at O'Melveny & Myers on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against American Airlines Group to California Central District Court. The complaint, for alleged discrimination based on age and disability, was filed by the Law Offices of Gary R. Carlin on behalf of a former flight attendant of 32 years. The case is 2:23-cv-05413, Smith v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 06, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Todd Smith

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

O'Melveny & Myers

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches