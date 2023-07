Removed To Federal Court

American Airlines on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged age- and disability- discrimination, was filed by attorney Gary Carlin. American Airlines is represented by O'Melveny & Myers. The case is 2:23-cv-05404, Smith v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 06, 2023, 4:51 PM

