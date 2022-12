Who Got The Work

Allstate has turned to attorney James L. Donovan Jr. of Donovan & Lawler to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Oct. 26 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Huber Thomas LLP on behalf of Idella Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey, is 2:22-cv-04221, Smith v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.