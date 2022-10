Who Got The Work

Allstate has tapped lawyer Zelda W. Tucker to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to claims stemming from Hurricane Laura, was filed Aug. 19 in Louisiana Western District Court by Baggett McCall LLC on behalf of the Estates of Burnice Larry Smith and Deloris Diane Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-02915, Smith v. Allstate Indemnity Co.