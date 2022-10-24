Who Got The Work

Amie M. Willis and Katherine Krouse of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Alight Solutions, a global information technology provider, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Austin Smith, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after returning from FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:22-cv-03616, Smith v. Alight Solutions, LLC.

Georgia

October 24, 2022, 5:11 AM