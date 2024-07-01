Who Got The Work

Stephanie J. Peet and Daniel F. Thornton of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for 299 N Federal Master and other defendants in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action, filed May 14 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Lee Litigation Group, contends that the defendants retained tips for non-tipped employees and other violations of the Florida Minimum Wage Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe, is 2:24-cv-02060, Smith v. 299 N Federal Master, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 01, 2024, 8:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Smith

Plaintiffs

Lee Litigation Group, PLLC

Defendants

299 N Federal Master, LLC

John Doe Corporations 1-20

Whg Payroll, LLC

Wurzak Hotel Group Mark LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations