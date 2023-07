New Suit - Employment

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, was sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Usman Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01580, Smith, Jr. v. Sam's West, Inc. d/b/a Sam's Club.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 15, 2023, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Clinton L. Smith, Jr.

Plaintiffs

The Usman Law Firm PA

defendants

Sam's West, Inc. d/b/a Sam's Club

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA