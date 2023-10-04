Who Got The Work

Attorneys from DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed June 27 in California Southern District Court by Norton Rose Fulbright on behalf of Smith Interface Technologies, centers on patents relating to input and output techniques for mobile user interfaces, such as tapping, touching, long-pressing and swiping. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson, is 3:23-cv-01187, Smith Interface Technologies, LLC v. Apple Inc.

Technology

October 04, 2023, 8:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Smith Interface Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Norton Rose Fulbright

defendants

Apple Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims