New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance were hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action was brought on behalf of users accusing the defendants of using session replay software to track and record their online activity without consent. The complaint was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00134, Smith et al v. TikTok Inc. et al.

Technology

January 10, 2023, 5:48 PM